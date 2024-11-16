Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in D. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $57.63 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.53. The firm has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.68%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

