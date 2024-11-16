Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.91.

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $57.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.53. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 93.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in D. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

