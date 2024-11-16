Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH) Short Interest Up 53.4% in October

Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 53.4% from the October 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Dominari Trading Up 2.4 %

Dominari stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. Dominari has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88.

Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.04 million for the quarter. Dominari had a negative return on equity of 32.89% and a negative net margin of 180.22%.

About Dominari

Dominari Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

