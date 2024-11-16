Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,700 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the October 15th total of 126,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 967,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NVDU traded down $8.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.79. 1,080,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,567. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.46 and its 200-day moving average is $99.71. Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $146.87.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.4973 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDU. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $2,517,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter valued at about $556,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter valued at about $533,000.

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

