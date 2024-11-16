Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 374,000 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the October 15th total of 239,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 647,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:GGLL opened at $39.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.58. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $28.16 and a 12 month high of $52.12. The stock has a market cap of $165.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69 and a beta of -2.73.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.2376 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $650,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $763,000. Finally, Client First Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $881,000.

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (GGLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLL was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

