Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) is Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Heritage Investment Group Inc. lowered its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 988,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,379 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises 7.8% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Heritage Investment Group Inc. owned about 0.38% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $41,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFUV. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 548,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,448,000 after acquiring an additional 40,718 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 39.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 846,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,638,000 after purchasing an additional 70,106 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $43.00. 230,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,290. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.85 and its 200 day moving average is $40.58.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

