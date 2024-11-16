Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Acquired by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 58.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,703 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $5,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Kraft Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Kraft Asset Management LLC now owns 115,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 22,724 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,748,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,422 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $63.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $65.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.94.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

