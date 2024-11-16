Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS) Shares Purchased by Squire Investment Management Company LLC

Squire Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $115,000.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BATS:DFIS opened at $24.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.55.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.