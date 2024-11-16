Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) Shares Bought by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $95,000.
Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of DFGP stock opened at $54.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.85. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.74 and a 12 month high of $55.46.
Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.
