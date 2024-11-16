Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Price Target Raised to $450.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $380.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dillard’s’ Q1 2026 earnings at $9.99 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dillard’s from $202.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Dillard’s Price Performance

Shares of DDS stock traded down $6.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $426.92. The company had a trading volume of 214,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,445. Dillard’s has a 12 month low of $314.57 and a 12 month high of $476.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $376.07 and its 200 day moving average is $397.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 34.29% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dillard’s will post 31.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert C. Connor acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $346.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,682.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,051,960. The trade was a 0.13 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dillard’s

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 15.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,255,000 after purchasing an additional 52,974 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dillard’s during the third quarter worth about $125,388,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Dillard’s by 36.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,696,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Dillard’s by 1.3% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 99,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Dillard’s by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

See Also

