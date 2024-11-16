Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR opened at $179.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.52. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $193.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.58). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 410.08%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLR. HSBC upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.47.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

