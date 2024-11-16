Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,650,000 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the October 15th total of 7,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DLR traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,998,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.77. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $193.88.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.58). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 410.08%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLR. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

