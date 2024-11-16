Diego Martin Pestana Acquires 263,000 Shares of Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG) Stock

Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG – Get Free Report) insider Diego Martin Pestana acquired 263,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$13,150.00.

Diego Martin Pestana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, Diego Martin Pestana bought 320,000 shares of Golden Arrow Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$16,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Diego Martin Pestana purchased 1,115,000 shares of Golden Arrow Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,750.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Diego Martin Pestana acquired 2,500,000 shares of Golden Arrow Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.04 per share, with a total value of C$100,000.00.

Golden Arrow Resources Trading Down 9.1 %

GRG opened at C$0.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$7.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.13. Golden Arrow Resources Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.04 and a twelve month high of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Golden Arrow Resources Company Profile

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development resource properties in South America. The company explores for iron, copper, gold, cobalt, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned San Pietro Fe-Cu-Au-Co Project covering an area of 18,448 Ha located in Chile.

