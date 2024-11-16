Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 6.06% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $26,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the third quarter worth $81,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 76.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 256.8% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 286.9% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Performance

Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $170.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.00. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.44 and a fifty-two week high of $173.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.67.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamond Hill Investment Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.98%.

In other news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.07, for a total value of $171,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,250,330. This represents a 5.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre Nicole Renee St. sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at $699,229. This represents a 6.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,104,230. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

Featured Stories

