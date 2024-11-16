Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.04. Diamcor Mining shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 90,035 shares trading hands.

Diamcor Mining Trading Down 12.5 %

The stock has a market cap of C$5.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamcor Mining Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamcor Mining Company Profile

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

