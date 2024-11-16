Destiny Capital Corp CO Has $1.28 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Destiny Capital Corp CO decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Destiny Capital Corp CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Destiny Capital Corp CO owned about 0.08% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,003,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $6,378,000. CacheTech Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,778,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 723.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 25,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 449,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RWR opened at $103.95 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $84.49 and a 12-month high of $109.04. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.87.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

