Desjardins Has Pessimistic View of TSE:REI FY2025 Earnings

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Free Report) – Desjardins decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, November 12th. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.92.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$10.88 and a 52-week high of C$17.17.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st.

(Get Free Report)

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company’s proved reserves consisted of approximately 77.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,882 net developed acres and 1,406 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,437 net developed acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 13,662 net developed acres and 11,993 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.