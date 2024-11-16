Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 47,252 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its position in shares of Denison Mines by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 23,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 13,248 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Denison Mines by 39.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Denison Mines in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Denison Mines by 53.9% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 40,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 14,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DNN. StockNews.com raised shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 price target (up previously from $2.60) on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

Denison Mines Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of DNN stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -209.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99. Denison Mines Corp. has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $2.47.

Denison Mines Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

