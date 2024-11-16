Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Holdings Trimmed by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 725.0% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.69.

Shares of DE stock opened at $398.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $404.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.69. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $420.47. The firm has a market cap of $109.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

