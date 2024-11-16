Dearborn Partners LLC Purchases 243 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 85,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,051,000 after acquiring an additional 7,411 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.5% during the first quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 35,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $90.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $87.34 and a 1 year high of $101.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.17.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.