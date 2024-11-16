Dearborn Partners LLC Has $519,000 Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 76.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total transaction of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. This trade represents a 8.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. This represents a 5.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB opened at $288.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $116.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $216.90 and a 12-month high of $302.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.77.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.37.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

