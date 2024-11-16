Dearborn Partners LLC Has $396,000 Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $800,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,507,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,396,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Barclays raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $986.00 to $1,088.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,242.13.

ORLY opened at $1,213.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,168.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1,093.06. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $914.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,255.30. The firm has a market cap of $70.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,118.88, for a total transaction of $1,118,880.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 183,583 shares in the company, valued at $205,407,347.04. This represents a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 13,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,119.52, for a total value of $15,410,192.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,511,717.28. The trade was a 8.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,322 shares of company stock valued at $18,280,698. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

