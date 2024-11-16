Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Given New $90.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Dayforce from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Dayforce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dayforce from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Dayforce from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dayforce from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.08.

Get Dayforce alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAY

Dayforce Stock Down 2.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Dayforce

Shares of NYSE DAY opened at $74.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.95, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dayforce has a 12-month low of $47.08 and a 12-month high of $81.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.09.

In other Dayforce news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,528,405. This represents a 0.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $40,746.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,269.38. The trade was a 1.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,643 shares of company stock worth $384,617. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dayforce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $721,310,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dayforce by 1.1% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,624,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,726,000 after buying an additional 112,086 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Dayforce by 1.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,669,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,236,000 after buying an additional 103,794 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the second quarter worth $193,274,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dayforce by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,395,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,446,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter.

Dayforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dayforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.