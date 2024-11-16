Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Short Interest Down 29.8% in October

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 597,300 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the October 15th total of 850,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 642,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Danone Stock Up 0.1 %
DANOY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,586. Danone has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $14.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.43.
About Danone
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Danone
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.