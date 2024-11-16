Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Short Interest Down 29.8% in October

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 597,300 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the October 15th total of 850,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 642,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Danone Stock Up 0.1 %

DANOY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,586. Danone has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $14.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.43.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Ukraine, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, rest of Asia, Africa, Turkey, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters segments.

