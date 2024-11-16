Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $287.16.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $278.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Danaher Trading Down 3.7 %

DHR stock opened at $230.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher has a 12 month low of $206.30 and a 12 month high of $281.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $262.91 and its 200 day moving average is $260.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 20.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. This represents a 18.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 22.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 52.3% in the third quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 8,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 82.5% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 26.1% in the third quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.0% in the third quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 33,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

