DA Davidson Issues Positive Forecast for Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Stock Price

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SBH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Sally Beauty Stock Down 2.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of SBH traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.41. 1,852,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,238. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average of $11.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $14.36.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 369.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 16,095.6% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

