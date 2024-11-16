CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stifel Nicolaus Analyst Says

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $306.00 to $335.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.37.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $305.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $284.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1,130.67 and a beta of 1.13. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $183.28 and a 52-week high of $318.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 1,025.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in CyberArk Software by 42.2% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

