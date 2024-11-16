Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the period. Republic Services accounts for about 2.2% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $17,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 351.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RSG traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.04. The stock had a trading volume of 984,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,681. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.46 and a 1 year high of $216.18. The stock has a market cap of $65.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.20. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

RSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.71.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

