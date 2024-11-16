Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Purchases Shares of 47,502 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Westwind Capital bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

SPLG traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,511,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,112,809. The stock has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.95. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $52.69 and a 1 year high of $70.59.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

