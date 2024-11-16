Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $10.58 Million Investment in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 160,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,575,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.16% of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 2,969.2% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $60.81. The stock had a trading volume of 274,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,039. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a one year low of $55.92 and a one year high of $67.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.67.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

