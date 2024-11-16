Curi RMB Capital LLC Sells 903 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Curi RMB Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in General Electric by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in General Electric by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in General Electric by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $1,267,910.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,036.57. The trade was a 34.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $176.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. General Electric has a twelve month low of $93.05 and a twelve month high of $194.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Electric from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.93.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

