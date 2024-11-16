Curi RMB Capital LLC Sells 83 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Curi RMB Capital LLC lessened its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Gartner by 11.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the first quarter valued at about $427,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gartner from $490.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $565.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $539.25.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT opened at $522.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $411.15 and a one year high of $559.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $518.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $477.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.05. Gartner had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 118.27%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 2,450 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.68, for a total transaction of $1,358,966.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 529,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,893,869.92. This trade represents a 0.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 500 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,788. The trade was a 10.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,172 shares of company stock worth $38,023,255. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.