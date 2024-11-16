Curi RMB Capital LLC Sells 479 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Curi RMB Capital LLC lowered its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,396,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp cut shares of Duke Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.85.
Duke Energy Trading Up 2.3 %
Duke Energy stock opened at $112.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.47. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.27 and a fifty-two week high of $121.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.70.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Duke Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.84%.
Duke Energy Company Profile
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.
