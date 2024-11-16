Curi RMB Capital LLC Sells 19,500 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Curi RMB Capital LLC cut its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,365 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Ameris Bancorp worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 66.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 249.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 33.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 3,396.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Dale Ezzell sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $559,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,610.04. This represents a 22.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

ABCB opened at $69.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.79. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $40.71 and a 1 year high of $72.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $424.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

