Curi RMB Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Curi RMB Capital LLC increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 100.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $64.49 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.91 and a 52-week high of $77.20. The stock has a market cap of $86.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.33 and its 200 day moving average is $69.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.31.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

