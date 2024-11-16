Curi RMB Capital LLC Acquires 639 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the first quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 73.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 450.0% during the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the second quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mplx from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mplx from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Mplx from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Mplx in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.44.

Mplx Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE MPLX opened at $47.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.43 and its 200 day moving average is $42.68. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $35.31 and a twelve month high of $47.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.04). Mplx had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.9565 dividend. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.09%.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

