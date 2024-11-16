Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cumulus Media Trading Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ CMLS opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.45. Cumulus Media has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $5.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.
Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.07). Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 30.27% and a negative net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cumulus Media will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.
