Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cumulus Media Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ CMLS opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.45. Cumulus Media has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $5.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.07). Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 30.27% and a negative net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cumulus Media will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMLS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 9.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 410,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 36,024 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Cumulus Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media during the first quarter worth $303,000. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

Featured Stories

