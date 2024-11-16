CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Sells $1,361,760.00 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total value of $1,361,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,298 shares in the company, valued at $40,954,251.12. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 15th, Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total value of $1,237,520.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.60, for a total value of $1,636,800.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $1,173,285.00.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of CRWD traded down $7.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $336.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,457,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,024,086. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.86 and a 52 week high of $398.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $295.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.90. The stock has a market cap of $82.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 487.16, a PEG ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.74.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 593.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

