Critical Analysis: City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) & Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) and City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Chatham Lodging Trust and City Office REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chatham Lodging Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 City Office REIT 0 0 0 0 0.00

Chatham Lodging Trust presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.36%. Given Chatham Lodging Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Chatham Lodging Trust is more favorable than City Office REIT.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chatham Lodging Trust $311.11 million 1.39 $2.64 million ($0.23) -38.54 City Office REIT $179.10 million 1.10 -$2.68 million ($0.42) -11.64

This table compares Chatham Lodging Trust and City Office REIT”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Chatham Lodging Trust has higher revenue and earnings than City Office REIT. Chatham Lodging Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than City Office REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Chatham Lodging Trust and City Office REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chatham Lodging Trust -0.99% -0.39% -0.24% City Office REIT -5.56% -1.48% -0.65%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.4% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.5% of City Office REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of City Office REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Chatham Lodging Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. City Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Chatham Lodging Trust pays out -121.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. City Office REIT pays out -95.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk & Volatility

Chatham Lodging Trust has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, City Office REIT has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chatham Lodging Trust beats City Office REIT on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

