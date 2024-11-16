CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Sold by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lowered its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,894 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. CRH makes up about 1.6% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in CRH during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,492,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in CRH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in CRH during the 1st quarter valued at $1,101,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRH shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.55.

CRH Trading Down 1.6 %

CRH stock opened at $98.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.86. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $58.57 and a 12-month high of $102.51.

CRH Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. CRH’s payout ratio is currently 37.20%.

CRH Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.