Craneware (LON:CRW) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Craneware plc (LON:CRW – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,224.75 ($28.04) and traded as low as GBX 2,200 ($27.73). Craneware shares last traded at GBX 2,230 ($28.10), with a volume of 38,643 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($34.03) target price on shares of Craneware in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Craneware Stock Performance

Craneware Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,068.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,224.75. The company has a market capitalization of £788.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8,576.92 and a beta of 0.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a GBX 16 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Craneware’s previous dividend of $13.00. Craneware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11,153.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Keith Neilson sold 423,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,200 ($27.73), for a total transaction of £9,322,500 ($11,748,582.23). 19.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Craneware

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Trisus pricing transparency software; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a solution that simplifies and automates the price modeling process; Trisus Chargemaster, an automated chargemaster management solution; InSight Medical Necessity, a solution that offers medical necessity for the United States payors; Trisus Claims Informatics, a retrospective charge capture analytical application that identifies areas of risk for its team to investigate; Trisus Supply, a solution that improves supplies reimbursement; and InSight Audit, an audit management solution for government and commercial payors.

