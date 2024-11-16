Craig Hallum Has Lowered Expectations for scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Stock Price

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 246.82% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SCPH

scPharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPH opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average is $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.84. scPharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $173.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.15.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 million. scPharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 264.60% and a negative return on equity of 263.11%. Equities research analysts predict that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCPH. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 116.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in scPharmaceuticals by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in scPharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in scPharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. Its lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion due to fluid overload in adults with chronic heart failure and kidney disease, as well as consists of subcutaneous loop diuretic that delivers IV equivalent diuresis at home; and FUROSCIX On-Body Infusor, a drug-device combination product consisting of FUROSCIX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.