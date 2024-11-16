Coty (NYSE:COTY) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by TD Cowen

TD Cowen lowered shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. TD Cowen currently has $8.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $11.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on COTY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays cut Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.56.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.49. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Coty had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Coty’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Coty by 9.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coty by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 65,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Coty by 0.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 792,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,477,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

