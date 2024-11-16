Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Holdings Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Corpay worth $46,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPAY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Corpay during the first quarter worth about $292,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,712,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Corpay from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Corpay from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Corpay in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Corpay from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Corpay from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.93.

Corpay Price Performance

Shares of CPAY opened at $363.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. Corpay, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.68 and a fifty-two week high of $375.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $330.77 and its 200-day moving average is $298.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph W. Farrelly sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.18, for a total value of $1,116,160.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,645.40. This represents a 22.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corpay Profile

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

