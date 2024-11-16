Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 74.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,298 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 361.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 471.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $126.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.84. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $87.17 and a 52-week high of $131.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 61.70%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Stephens downgraded Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

In other news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,052,911.68. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

