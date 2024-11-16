Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $737,000 Stock Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 51.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,923 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 64.2% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 9,150.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADUS. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.63.

In related news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,165. This represents a 12.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 21,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total transaction of $2,921,316.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,215 shares in the company, valued at $961,687.35. The trade was a 75.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,050,082 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $119.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.04. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52 week low of $85.43 and a 52 week high of $136.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.24.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

