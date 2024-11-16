Coppernico Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Coppernico Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, a decrease of 49.1% from the October 15th total of 127,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Coppernico Metals Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of CPPMF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.21. The company had a trading volume of 38,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,299. Coppernico Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average is $0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.47 million, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.01.

Get Coppernico Metals alerts:

Coppernico Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interests in the Copper Mountain mine comprising 135 crown-granted mineral claims, 145 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, 12 fee simple properties, and seven cell claims that covers an area of approximately 6,354 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Coppernico Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coppernico Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.