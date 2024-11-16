Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) CEO William A. Newlands Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $6,089,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,800.92. The trade was a 77.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $237.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.13 and a 200-day moving average of $248.09. The company has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of 76.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $224.76 and a one year high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.24. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.74%.

STZ has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

