Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Downgraded by Leerink Partners to “Market Perform”

Leerink Partners cut shares of Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Leerink Partners currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $5.00.

CMPX has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Compass Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics Trading Down 13.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMPX traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,348,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,274. Compass Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $6,277,000. CM Management LLC raised its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 195.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 112,614 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,152,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 71,008 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compass Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.