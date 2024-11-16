Comparing The PMI Group (OTCMKTS:PPMIQ) and MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG)

The PMI Group (OTCMKTS:PPMIQ – Get Free Report) and MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) are both finance, insurance, and real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for The PMI Group and MGIC Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get The PMI Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The PMI Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 MGIC Investment 0 3 3 0 2.50

MGIC Investment has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.37%. Given MGIC Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MGIC Investment is more favorable than The PMI Group.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The PMI Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MGIC Investment $1.16 billion 5.46 $712.95 million $2.84 8.77

This table compares The PMI Group and MGIC Investment”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

MGIC Investment has higher revenue and earnings than The PMI Group.

Profitability

This table compares The PMI Group and MGIC Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The PMI Group N/A N/A N/A MGIC Investment 64.09% 14.99% 11.75%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.6% of MGIC Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of MGIC Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MGIC Investment beats The PMI Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The PMI Group

(Get Free Report)

The PMI Group, Inc. (TPG) through its subsidiary PMI Mortgage Insurance Co. (MIC), and its affiliated companies (collectively PMI), provides residential mortgage insurance in the United States. During the year ended December 31, 2009, the Company operated in three business segments: United States Mortgage Insurance Operations, International Operations and Corporate and Other. As a United States residential mortgage insurer, PMI offers a variety of mortgage insurance products to meet the capital and credit risk mitigation needs of its customers. In November 2011, the Company announced that it has filed a voluntary petition for relief under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About MGIC Investment

(Get Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure. It also provides pool insurance for secondary market mortgage transactions; and contract underwriting services, as well as reinsurance. The company serves originators of residential mortgage loans, including savings institutions, commercial banks, mortgage brokers, credit unions, mortgage bankers, and other lenders. MGIC Investment Corporation was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for The PMI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PMI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.